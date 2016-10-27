Getting Continuity Planning Right…

Having a bit of experience in disaster recovery planning, I have often commented on the failure of the industry to get its collective act together and to combine the discipline of security planning with the continuity practice. For a number of reasons, an artificial distinction has settled in that, frankly, makes sense only to those who wish to sell software or hardware for security and access control. DR planning has very little in the way of administrative software per se, though there are a ton of data protection products for backup, snapshot, continuous data protection, mirroring, etc.

The good news is that some folks are starting to wake up. The cloud-era continuity plan will cover that space in the venn diagram where the circle marked disaster recovery planning intersects with the circle called security planning. That is what I will be arguing on November 29 in a webinar I will be doing with Redmond Magazine called “The Expanding IT Attack Surface: How to Protect Your Data Assets from Loss, Damage or Ransomware.” REGISTRATION is here and, of course, the event is free thanks to sponsors Arcserve and KnowBe4. Hope some of you can attend.

I am also delighted to be doing another Data Management and Data Protection Workshop for CA Technologies in Herdon, VA a week or two prior to the webinar, and to be presenting on Mainframe DR Requirements at CA World in mid November as well. Among the topics I will be discussing is some cool software from CA Technologies that can peruse data on the mainframe, which is now demonstrably as vulnerable as open systems, to discover where elements requiring special protection (given regulatory mandates or industry standards) are located so encryption and other protective services can be selectively and intelligently applied.

At the end of the day, DR and security are twin sons of different mothers. They are both required to help prevent the most common generators of downtime in IT today: localized hardware faults and logic errors including virus code, malware and ransomware.