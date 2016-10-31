Vblogs from the Edge: IBM Spectrum and Data Management

Those of you who are following my writing these days may have noticed that I am very interested in the topic of data management, especially when the word “cognitive” is inserted as an adjective ahead of the expression. Like so many concepts introduced by IBM years ago, the idea of data management is coming back to vogue and many vendors are scrambling to find a way to productize it.

I place StrongBox Data Solutions ahead of the pack with their StrongLINK solution, but I am pretty sure that the market will become crowded with contenders going forward in 2017. One company that will likely make it into Gartner’s magic parallelogram (or whatever they call it these days) will likely be Big Blue. I caught up with Doug O’Flaherty, Marketing Manager for Spectrum Scale, at IBM Edge 2016 in September. Here is what he had to say.

My takeaway: IBM has a lot of the components to do cognitive data management, including storage resource management, storage service management, and data movers. They just need to decide on a strategy to pull all of the ingredients together. Maybe by the next Edge or Interconnect, they will have a big story to tell in this space.

For the record, I was hosted by IBM at this year’s IBM Edge show. They covered my transportation and lodging fees and paid a stipend for live tweeting of their event. The videos I shot and the questions I asked were entirely my own.