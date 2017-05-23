Data Management Blogs Posted by Starwind Software

Recently, I have taken a conversation with Anton Kolomeytsev, CEO of Starwind Software, and turned it into a series of posts on his blog (just added to my blogroll here, BTW.) I thank Anton for the opportunity to cross-post and provide the links here to my work there.

And while you are nosing around, check out Anton and company’s great work on software-defined storage. Great stack. Hypervisor agnostic.

Links:

Data Management Moves to the Fore: Introduction

Data Management Moves to the Fore: Part One

Data Management Moves to the Fore: Part Two

Data Management Moves to the Fore: Part Three

Data Management Moves to the Fore: Part Four

I am also about half way through an ebook on Cognitive Data Management, which I expect to complete over the next month for free distribution on the web via multiple outlets. Stand by.