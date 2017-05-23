Data Management Blogs Posted by Starwind Software

https://slotsdad.com/ - casino online slots

by Administrator on May 23, 2017

Recently, I have taken a conversation with Anton Kolomeytsev, CEO of Starwind Software, and turned it into a series of posts on his blog (just added to my blogroll here, BTW.)  I thank Anton for the opportunity to cross-post and provide the links here to my work there.

And while you are nosing around, check out Anton and company’s great work on software-defined storage.  Great stack.  Hypervisor agnostic.

Links:

Data Management Moves to the Fore:  Introduction

Data Management Moves to the Fore:  Part One

Data Management Moves to the Fore:  Part Two

Data Management Moves to the Fore:  Part Three

Data Management Moves to the Fore:  Part Four

I am also about half way through an ebook on Cognitive Data Management, which I expect to complete over the next month for free distribution on the web via multiple outlets.  Stand by.

 

 

 

