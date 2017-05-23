Data Management Blogs Posted by Starwind Software

Recently, I have taken a conversation with Anton Kolomeytsev, CEO of Starwind Software, and turned it into a series of posts on his blog (just added to my blogroll here, BTW.) I thank Anton for the opportunity to cross-post and provide the links here to my work there.
And while you are nosing around, check out Anton and company’s great work on software-defined storage. Great stack. Hypervisor agnostic.
Links:
Data Management Moves to the Fore: Introduction
Data Management Moves to the Fore: Part One
Data Management Moves to the Fore: Part Two
Data Management Moves to the Fore: Part Three
Data Management Moves to the Fore: Part Four
I am also about half way through an ebook on Cognitive Data Management, which I expect to complete over the next month for free distribution on the web via multiple outlets. Stand by.
