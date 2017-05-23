DataCore’s 6th Annual State of Software-Defined Storage Report is Out

And I guess I might term it “guilty pleasure” reading for the Summer. Here’s a link to the doc: DataCore 2017-Report_FINAL.

Don’t get me wrong. I love DataCore Software and use the latest rev on most of the storage in my lab and office. Technically, though, I am not using it to do software-defined storage or hyperconverged infrastructure. I am still using it to aggregate FC and iSCSI SANs and other arrays I have around to create virtual volumes that I can share with apps and users. In other words: an “old fashioned” deployment that works a lot better than either SDS or HCI in the sense that the hypervisor vendors like to use the terms.

Much of this document provides the grist for my decision not to virtualize and software-define my tech world. There is a nice bit of survey data stating that user dissatisfaction with virtualization slowing down apps has dropped from 31 to 29% of respondents. Except, this isn’t an issue at all in DataCore shops if the customers use Advanced Parallel I/O technology, which actually delivers faster performance than any SDS or HCI approach in the market today. Well, maybe except for one: Symbolic I/O’s innovative IRIS rig.

I was also hit with a bit of schadenfreude as I read on page 7 the several “false starts and technology disappointments” reported by respondents this year. 31% said that cloud storage failed to reduce their costs. (Duh!) That managing object storage is harder than vendors and advocates say, according to 29%. (Duh! squared) And that, according to 16%, adding flash failed to accelerate apps. (Duh! thrice)

I had my little evil chuckle and my told-you-so moment, then plowed through the rest of the document. Interestingly, IQs do not seem to have perked up much since I did my study of the hyperconverged market in 2015. 41% of respondents still think that the VMware definition of hyperconverged is the right one: silo’ed technology all controlled by a hypervisor vendor. Only 17% get that HCI could be hw and sw updated separately, and only 12% take the responsibility to select the hardware and software that they need and want rather than buying them in a bundle.

Still (SPOILER ALERT), the conclusion of the report confirms that software-defined storage, flash, private cloud storage, hyperconverged/VSAN and object storage will be part of their budgets in 2017 — though most are planning to use these only in 1 -10% of their infrastructure. Pretty tepid commitment that. Maybe a sign that we are getting smarter?

Hope so.

But then, wouldn’t we be paying a lot of attention of cognitive data management?