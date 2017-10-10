IBM Announces LTO-8 Tape Drive

We heard that IBM was going to jump ahead with LTO-8 technology — even while LTO-7 was still selling briskly. Curious to understand the reasoning, we jetted off to the IBM Executive Briefing Center in Tucson, AZ to chat with some of the industry’s brightest about tape innovations and technologies. We weren’t disappointed.

Here is the long version of our report. In subsequent posts, we will provide shorter clips for those with limited time (or attention spans). This video is copyrighted to the Data Management Institute (DMI), whose website reboot goes live today.

Special thanks to our IBM experts for their participation and contributions to this video, which is also being posted on DMI.