Storage is Like a Pittsburgh Steak

by Administrator on October 10, 2017

IBM’s announcement today around LTO-8 technology plays into a metaphor that Eric Herzog has been using for some time:  contemporary storage infrastructure needs to be configured like a Pittsburgh Steak, with hot edges and a cold center.  That is, IBM is pressing customers to consider flash and disk on the edges of their storage infrastructure and lots and lots of tape in the center.

Here’s what they told us when we went out to the Executive Briefing Center in Tucson, AZ to get some advanced intelligence about today’s LTO-8 technology announcement.

 

Thanks again, IBM, for having us out.

Tagged as: Eric Herzog, IBM, infrastructure design, LTO-8, Pittsburgh Steak, storage architecture, tape technology

