Cloud and Tape: Together at Last

If you thought that clouds were supposed to kill tape, think again. Cloud and tape are fast becoming BFFs, and your cloud storage services bill will benefit from the relationship.

That’s according to IBM. Big Blue invited us out to Tucson, AZ to get a first look at their new LTO-8 tape drive and to learn about other tape innovations that were being driven to a great extent by cloud service provider requests. Hear it from IBM’s tape braintrust here.

Thanks again to Calline, Lee, Tony and Ed for their time and their insights!