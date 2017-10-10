Archive is Tape’s Killer App

Today’s announcements from IBM around LTO-8 tape technology found receptive ears here. We got an advanced briefing in Tucson, AZ from four of IBM’s big tape brains and the conversation turned to the “killer app” that they saw sustaining tape in this age of silicon storage. In a word, the unanimous response was “data archiving.”

Here’s the word straight from the experts:

Thanks again to IBM and to our great interviewees. We obviously share your enthusiasm for storage sanity and tape technology. By the way, the Data Management Institute is revising and updating its Archive Boot Camp program for presentation online with Virtualization Review in November. Stand by for more details, or have a look at the Data Management Institute website (rebooting today) for information about our Certified Data Archive Professional (CDAP) training program.