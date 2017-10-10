Security Concerns May Be Helping To Drive Tape Technology

It seems like we can’t pick up a newspaper or visit an online aggregator without encountering yet another tale of data security gone wrong. Whether its a virus, a phish, or a ransomware attack, we are seeing a lot of “the dark side” of the Internet these days.
So, information security is front and center for a lot of IT pros today and the hunt is on for more resilient countermeasures against security threats. Tape storage may be just the thing to reduce the IT attack surface according to IBM experts in Tucson, AZ. Here’s their take on how the tape “air gap” and pervasive encryption could help thwart the bad guys and keep your data safe. Have a look:
