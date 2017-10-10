At Long Last: Data Management Institute Reboot

Following a server hack in May, we thought long and hard about rebuilding our little “empire” of web sites and came to the conclusion that we would combine Storage Management.org, Security Management.org, Archive Management.org, DRplanning.org, Information Management.org, and a couple of other blogs into a single Data Management Institute portal. We are pleased to announce that the work is done and the site is live.

DMI offers rich content and a bit of humor. Helmed by our AI, Barry M. Ferrite, DMI offers content that you aren’t seeing in most outlets.

Additionally, DMI offers communities of interest with associated blogs, consolidating our many other sites into one holistic, data-centric, presentation.

And for those who want it, we are pushing out a lot of free certification training programs covering different dimensions of data management (cognitive data management, data archive, data protection, data security) as well as IT strategy and storage fundamentals.

Registration on the site is only required if you want to comment on blogs and access certain members only content in the future. So, come for a visit and sign up if you are inclined.

Special thanks to sponsors Fujifilm USA and Caringo for helping to defray the costs for hosting the new portal site. Enjoy.