A Bit of Shade for the “Backup as Archive” Crowd

Tomorrow is the next Data Management Institute workshop with Virtualization Review, and the last of 2017. This one will cover data preservation strategy (aka archive) and will feature our usual mix of actionable info and humor. Hope you can spare the time from your busy workday to attend.

Here is a piece of art we worked up to throw some shade on the “backup as archive” marketecture we still read in some of the trade press pubs.

Special thanks to Virtualization Review and to sponsor, StrongBox Data Solutions, for believing in this project. Hope you will join us.