Waiting for Secure Clouds

Greetings. It has been awhile and I have no excuse for not blogging except for the volume of work on my plate since the start of the year. Thanks for bearing with me.

Subject for today — or tomorrow, really — is Cloud (In)security. Tomorrow, at 9AM Pacific or Noon Eastern, I will be leading another of our Data Management Institute workshops on the web. Registration is here.

This time we are providing attendees of the program a Certified Data Security Specialist certification for attending and participating in the event. I hope you can find time to attend.

The event features five sessions — three from me and two others from smart guys Will Urban of iland, and Vincent Hsu of IBM. We are going to talk about many aspects of data security in clouds from threats to techniques for improving privacy and immutability. Having read so many vendor missives on this subject that seemed to stand in stark contrast to one another, and having enjoyed a wonderful chat on camera with Chris Dotson, security savant at IBM, at the company’s THINK conference late last year, I felt like a refresher on our data security training program was needed. The clips of the Dotson interview follow. I am delighted that his colleague, Vincent Hsu, will be delivering tomorrow’s perspective from IBM.

Chris wowed me at IBM in an off-camera discussion. To my delight, he proved just as persuasive on camera. Here is his interview.

Both interviews were very illuminating for me and I was delighted to have the opportunity for the interview. I would have published it earlier, but I wanted IBM to have first crack at placing them in their blogosphere. I haven’t seen the clips, so I am happy to post them here for all to see.

For the record, I was provided with Social Media Influencer credentials to attend THINK 2017. I hope to get back to the show next year. The above clips are a nice setup for tomorrow’s webinar. Hope to see some of you there. Here is the link again to the show.

CLOUD (IN)SECURITY: MANAGING AND PROTECTING DATA IN THE CLOUD ERA

12PM ET/9AM PT — FEATURING JON TOIGO, WILL URBAN, ILAND, and VINCENT HSU, IBM.