IBM Think 2018 Thought Leader Recap Continues: IBM VP for High End Storage Jeff Barber

Jeff Barber is a good guy. He mixes his engineering pedigree with the no holds barred fun of being an executive at IBM, Vice President of High End Storage. I met him for the second time (if memory serves) at Think 2018 and he agreed to be interviewed provided that I was in the interview too.

I quickly realized that he is a personable guy who feels more comfortable in a conversation than in a formal interview, so I broke my personal rule against being in the shot and we got a great interview. Again, these were released to IBM for first use on their blog sites, but I never saw them published. So, I have taken the liberty to publish them here.

Jeff has great insights about storage and about IBM’s take on the latest trends. If you want a view from the trenches, Jeff is the guy to see. This was a high point of my work at IBM Think 2018 and I hope we will get the nod to return in February for the Think 2019 show.

Share this: Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Tumblr

Google

Email

Print

Pinterest

Pocket



Thanks to IBM and to Jeff Barber for granting me this interview.