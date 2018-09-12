Stand By for the Data Defenders

I have been invited to speak next week in Chicago at Fujifilm’s Tape Power Summit. I am looking forward to reconnecting with my many friends there, especially since my eighth consecutive year of attending the event (last year) was interrupted by Hurricane Irma. This year, the hurricanes are tracking north of me and appear to be focused on the East Coast (thoughts and prayers for those in harm’s way from Hurricane Florence), so I am heading to Chicago to talk tape.

I always try to mix a bit of fun into my presentations. So, this year, I will be talking up the Data Defenders — a team of superheroes based on storage media types. I figure that if Marvel Studios and DC Studios can pull down a combined $22 Billion to date from comic book franchises, someone should be able to profit from a superhero franchise based on powers we really need…like cost-efficient, performant, capacious data storage.

Of course, the real heroes are guys like the storage tech developers at Fujifilm, IBM, and elsewhere. I am looking forward to continuing my discussion with Ed Childers, savant of tape storage for IBM, that I started at the Think 2018 conference a couple of months ago. He is preventing at the Chicago event too.

Always a pleasure to learn from Ed. One of the real Data Defenders. Here is a mock-up of the imaginary ones…



