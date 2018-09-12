Storage Technology Meets the Big Screen

With the upcoming Tape Power Summit in Chicago, where I will premiere a humorous movie trailer we are creating for an imaginary film franchise called the Data Defenders, I have film and media on the brain right now. At IBM Think 2018 a couple of months ago, I had the opportunity to interview a very smart fellow, Robert Murphy of Pixit Media, who sought to set me straight on the role of flash storage in film production.

Here is the interview as a standalone clip. Thanks in advance for Mr. Murphy for sharing his story.

Thanks, again, to Robert Murphy, Pixit Media and to IBM for allowing me to chat on camera with their business partners and customers.