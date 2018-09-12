https://slotsdad.com/ - casino online slots

Zoginstor At His Finest

by Administrator on September 12, 2018

Okay.  I admit it.  I am a fanboy of one Eric Herzog, IBM Vice President of Storage and Chief Marketing Office.  Known on Twitter as  Zoginstor, Eric has been schooling me on storage since I wrote my first book on the subject back in the 1990s.

My last interview with Eric was at Think 2018,  where he gave me one of his energetic updates on the storage industry and IBM innovation.  I have seen him popping up in posts on social media from all over the world, so I know he is evangelizing and opining about the latest developments, but here  is one of his unplugged performances.  Hope to sync up again at Think 2019, Eric.

 

 

Thanks for the insights, Eric.

