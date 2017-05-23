IBM Herzog Likes His Storage Like His Steak: Pittsburgh Style

Anyone who knows steak, knows “Pittsburgh Style.” “Hot edge, cold center,” shouts the grill master, “The only way that a steak should be served!”

Perhaps IBM’s Eric Herzog would agree. As Big Blue’s Vice President of Storage Systems Marketing, “hot edge, cold center” is Herzog’s mantra for building storage in 2017.

We happen to agree that this is the design trend to watch, though we have been calling it capture storage and retention storage.

Herzog, a frequent interviewee on this blog, generously contributed his time and insight in an interview conducted at IBM’s InterConnect conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas a couple of months back. This is what he said.

Thanks, Eric, for sharing your views with us again. You are always an interesting interview with great content to share.

For the record, this video blog was created as part of a service contract with IBM. They did not modify the contents of the interview or specify questions, but they did compensate us for the work, in part with lodging and registration at IBM InterConnect 2017.